Rural families need support at home

There are numerous benefits to raising children in rural communities, ones surrounded by wide open space for little ones to play, learn and explore their worlds. As every parent knows, witnessing the wondrous explorations is one of the blessings of parenthood. Yet, parents not only experience joy and magic while parenting, but frustration and exhaustion. In rural communities, the wide open space can also exacerbate stress. Fewer helping hands and persistent poverty, facts of life in much of rural Southeast Missouri, compound and magnify every stressor. That is why home visiting -- matching parents who want support with professionals who can help them do their very best for their children -- is vital in rural communities. Unfortunately, those services, having already been stretched thin, are further threatened. Our U.S. Congress has the ability to ensure that evidence-based home visiting is available for those in need. The clock is ticking.

Home visiting literally meets parents where they are -- which is often quite a distance from pediatricians, libraries, and even grocery stores with fresh, healthy food. Each visit is tailored to help families work through child-rearing issues, such as prenatal care, childbirth, sleep, nutrition and transitions. Parents are provided with research-based information and activities to help children grow and learn. All children in the program receive health and developmental screenings. In addition, families are invited to participate in group connections. While some interventions may seem low-tech, they are truly common sense, sound interventions proven to work, having met high standards of academic rigor and study.

Two successful models are currently at work in Southeast Missouri: Parents as Teachers and Nurse-Family Partnership. In Dunklin County and throughout the state of Missouri, Parents as Teachers shares knowledge with families and improves parenting skills, helping children to enter school healthy and ready to succeed. In working with pregnant mothers in Pemiscot County, the Nurse-Family Partnership strives to increase birth weight and reduce premature delivery, dramatically improving health outcomes for newborns.