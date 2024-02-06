Last weekend, several hundred Rotarians, guests and community members gathered for the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club’s centennial gala.

Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. brought a level of excitement to the event as he recognized several dignitaries. Abbie Crites-Leoni, Mary Bennett and Robert Gifford also played important roles.

Rotary International president-elect Mark Daniel Maloney was in attendance and gave a keynote speech. It was informative and entertaining.

Even when the microphone stopped working at one point, Maloney improvised and joked of the technology failure with a dance on stage.

Rotary International is now 114 years old. The number of clubs at the centennial mark continues to grow, he said.

“Last year, we had 95 club centennial celebrations, this year we have 93,” Maloney said. “Next year, during my year as president, we have 235 centennials to celebrate.”

He then added in jest, “I will not make them all.”

As the evening closed, Limbaugh and Crites-Leoni announced $100,000 was raised and would be donated to the Rotary International Fund, the organization’s charitable arm, in honor of Maloney.

A video produced by Southeast Missouri State University students featured several local Rotarians sharing why the club was important to them.