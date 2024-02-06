Roseanne Barr: Racist or just rude?

NOTE: Several days elapsed between the start of writing this column and its completion. Take a journey with me as my thoughts ebb and flow and questions form.

If you're expecting me to defend Roseanne Barr, you're going to be disappointed. I don't like when people play the race card, I don't like when people purposely use other people's words to trap them, and I don't like when people see racism at every turn -- but Roseanne did this to herself.

What Roseanne said cannot be defended; even she isn't defending her tweet in which she referred to Valerie Jarrett, former President Barack Obama's adviser, as a "baby" of the "Muslim Brotherhood & planet of the apes."

I'll start with a question: Is Roseanne a racist? Answer: I have no idea. Actually, I tend to believe most racists carefully mask their racism and are smart enough not to announce it to the world. We may never recognize it. So I don't have a clue what Roseanne is, but it's clear what she is not: wise.

No one could possibly think comparing a black person to an ape would fly. What was she thinking? How could she have thought her "joke," as she called it, was acceptable? Comedians can make racial jokes, and they do, but there's a line they don't cross. "Oh, so now you want to be all PC, Ross?" This has nothing to do with being PC. Some things just are, and if you cannot identify this as one of those things, you're ... well not wise, either. Anybody with a lick of sense knows why her comments were unacceptable.

Those were my initial common sense thoughts. But ... as more time has gone by, more has unfolded. Roseanne, as well as others, supposedly didn't know Jarrett is black. One person tweeted that "she doesn't even look black." News flash: Black folks have various looks -- and complexions. But if they want to talk about looks, Jarrett "doesn't even look" white, either, though Roseanne said, "I mistakenly thought she was white." So, at the very least, Roseanne should have done some research. Again -- not wise. It is what she called it: "ignorant."

If -- IF -- Roseanne did not know Jarrett's black heritage, does that change things? It's possible she intended to "joke about her politics and her looks," not her race, as she asserted. Would that change the conversation? "If nothing else, maybe it changes it from where attacks on race take a person to where rude physical insults do. But in this situation, that's a significant change.