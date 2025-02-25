Smith: Rooting out waste, fraud and abuse

Ever since President Donald Trump took office, he’s worked around the clock to cut wasteful spending and right-size the federal government. One of the most important tools he has in this fight is the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This agency, which was created by President Trump, is doing a great job exposing the federal government’s lack of transparency and endless appetite for wasting your hard-earned tax dollars.

That’s especially true when it comes to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). DOGE has exposed how this government agency has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on ridiculous things like putting on drag shows in Ecuador, pushing atheism in Nepal, teaching illegal immigrants how to circumvent U.S. immigration law, giving condoms to the Taliban, and spreading LGBTQ awareness across the world. I strongly support the president’s efforts to ensure USAID will no longer be able to waste taxpayer money to advance the Left’s radical agenda.

Thanks to DOGE, we also learned that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is spending millions of dollars on things that have nothing to do with helping communities recover after a major disaster. According to Elon Musk, who is assisting DOGE’s cost-cutting efforts, FEMA spent $59 million to house illegal immigrants in luxury New York City hotels. Thankfully, Department of Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem — who has jurisdiction over FEMA — is fighting tooth and nail to significantly overhaul this federal agency.