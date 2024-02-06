Ronna McDaniel is doing her job

Moderator Lester Holt kicked off the last Republican debate by asking Vivek Ramaswamy, "Why should you be the nominee and not the former president?"

Ramaswamy ignored the question and chose instead to attack Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel, calling for her resignation, calling his party "a party of losers" and placing the responsibility for this accusation on her shoulders.

McDaniel may hold a high-ranking position in the structure of her party; she is chairperson.

But elections are not about party operatives. Elections are about candidates.

The best party machine in the world, with all the money in the world, will not elect a candidate that voters don't want.

Politics is about candidates, and candidates are about leadership, and leadership is about truth and character.

That Ramaswamy ignored what he was asked, to explain why Republican voters should prefer him to former President Donald Trump, is far more relevant than issues about party bureaucracy.

Reasonable scrutiny shows that the Republican candidate selection process is working well.

Candidates are presenting themselves in the political marketplace and the marketplace is evaluating and choosing.

In the first debate there were eight candidates. In the last, there were five. In the next, three, maybe four.

I wrote in this column that when Trump decided to not participate in the debates that it wouldn't be a bad thing. It would give the others a chance to present themselves to the public.

The greatest beneficiary of this has been Nikki Haley, who, at the time of the first debate, was polling, per the RealClearPolitics average, 3.2% nationally. Now she stands at 10.7%.

Perhaps this is really what is bothering Ramaswamy, who was polling 7.2% at the time of the first debate and now stands at 4.9%. I don't think he can blame McDaniel for this.