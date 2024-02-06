Ron DeSantis, real presidential firepower

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced he's in.

He's running for president.

I caught DeSantis' remarks in Orlando at the annual meeting of the National Religious Broadcasters the day before he formally announced.

It was immediately clear that this is no ordinary politician.

It has been said that there are two types of people. Those who want to be someone and those who want to do something.

DeSantis is clearly that latter. And at age 44, he has already done a lot.

Yale baseball captain, Harvard Law School, Navy veteran -- including serving in the war in Iraq -- three-term U.S. congressman and two-term governor of Florida, the nation's third largest state in population and fourth largest in economy.

What immediately spoke to me, and probably most of the 4,000 Christian broadcasters in the room, was DeSantis started right off talking about bringing water from the Sea of Galilee in Israel to Florida to baptize his three children.

This is a man who stands firmly in cement regarding his view of the world in terms of right and wrong, and man's ability and responsibility to make the right choices.

His battle against woke culture is really a battle for freedom and against indoctrination.

And hence DeSantis' remarkable achievement of making school choice available practically throughout the whole state of Florida.

This puts parents in charge of their children's education -- not politicians, bureaucrats or unions.

This defines real conservatism. You start with clarity about right and wrong and then give people freedom to live their life as they choose.