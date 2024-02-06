Ron DeSantis and the new Republican Party

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had another moment that lit up the right, this time pushing back against Disney's critique of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

In his statement, DeSantis was absolutely stalwart, saying the chances are "zero" he's going to back away from his support for the law. And he didn't hesitate to go on offense against Disney. He said it had made a fortune off being family-friendly so should understand families don't want inappropriate material injected into the curriculum at schools and smacked the company for making money in China without denouncing the brutal practices of the Chinese Communist Party.

DeSantis had been equally forthright a few days earlier, contesting the dishonest "Don't Say Gay" characterization by a reporter at a news conference. "It's why people don't trust people like you," the governor said, "because you peddle fake narratives, and so we disabuse you of those narratives."

This is the voice of the new Republican Party.

Which is not to say the party wasn't socially conservative before (George W. Bush ran against same-sex marriage in 2004), or it didn't criticize the media (one of George H.W. Bush's best moments in 1988 was slamming Dan Rather during a live interview). But there's a new combativeness that is clearly a reflection of how Donald Trump underlined the power of cultural issues and changed the rules around how you deal with controversy — by doubling down and hitting back harder.

Perhaps DeSantis would be just as inclined to rumble if Donald Trump had never emerged — Chris Christie, for instance, had considerable success with a "bring it on" attitude toward criticisms during his governorship.

What feels new, though, is the zest for combat on cultural issues, as well as a willingness to bring to bear public power to the fight where possible (government has every right to control what is and isn't taught in government schools).

There's also a complete intolerance for playing along with false media narratives.

And, lastly, there's zero hesitation to stand up to corporations siding with the left in policy disputes. It seemed several years ago in the debates over religious-freedom restorations acts at the state level that corporations held the whip hand over state officials. Not anymore. Not after Republicans have learned the appropriate response to such pressure is, "No. Hell, no."