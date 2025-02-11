Roff: To be confirmed, RFK must go further

Robert F. Kennedy has been handed a tough job. He must restore people’s confidence in the public health system and change the conversation regarding healthcare from how we pay for it to how we live longer and healthier lives.

What he’s been asked to do, what he seems to want to do, is bring what economists call “creative disruption” to the healthcare arena. That sounds scary – and, to some degree, it is. We don’t like it when politicians mess around with medicine because it inevitably leads to outcomes we can’t control unless we’re very rich or, increasingly, very poor.

Both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama managed to ride the healthcare reform train into the White House on tracks built by the American people’s sympathy for those who, as the legacy media told us over and over in emotionally manipulating in-depth personality profiles, couldn’t get the care they needed because it was too expensive.

Exploration for answers to life-and-death medical questions should be a priority, not a second thought.

This is what RFK has ahead of him. He’s got to be willing to take on the healthcare hydra, head by head by head. It won’t be easy, and while he doesn’t have to be as pure as Caesar’s wife to do it, his hands must be comparatively clean. So far, he hasn’t managed that.

During his confirmation hearing, senators asked him to address his prior work questioning the safety and efficacy of the vaccines the government mandates our children receive before being allowed to attend school.