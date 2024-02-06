Roe and the 'three-legged stool' of conservatism

In overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court delivered the right's biggest single victory ever, and it may spell the end of the conservative movement as we've known it.

It was Ronald Reagan who popularized the notion that the conservative movement rested on a fusionist "three-legged stool." In theory, the three legs were free market economics, national defense and social conservatism. In practice, free market economics meant low taxes and pro-business policies. National defense meant anticommunism and, briefly, the war on terror. Social conservatism covered a lot of territory but the enduring core was opposition to Roe and abortion.

Like anticommunism, "anti-abortion" was a big tent all its own, including constitutionalists, religious activists, advocates of states' rights et al. While nearly everyone invoked the "sanctity of life," as a policy matter, many argued merely for overturning Roe either to fix a jurisprudential error or to send the issue back to the states, to let the democratic process find a social compromise on abortion.

For other abortion opponents, however, overturning Roe was a first step on the road to enshrining a "culture of life" that protected the unborn from conception onward.

Think of it this way: If the court had banned abortion outright based on the "right to life" found in the 14th Amendment, the once-united opponents of Roe would be divided. Some would cheer a huge win for life, but others would see the same sort of judicial activism they decried in Roe. Well, the fallout from Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has opened a similar rift between opponents of Roe and opponents of abortion. And it's a mystery where these factions will go next, ideologically or politically.

While a lot attention is on states where abortion will be banned, it's telling that two of the GOP's most popular governors, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, have stopped short of outlawing abortion, preferring a ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp stands behind a 6-week limit, while New Hampshire's Chris Sununu says abortion will remain legal in his state.

Meanwhile, some House Republicans have called for a federal abortion ban. "The Life at Conception Act" has 160 co-sponsors, though one wonders how many it will lose now that it has a chance, however slim, of passage.