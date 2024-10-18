RIP to a real one: Father William Holt

I never encountered Father William Holt — Billy Holt, as some who loved him referred to him — without smiling. His joy was contagious. Holt died in Ireland earlier this month, while on a trip that was paid for by someone whose life had been touched by his ministry.

Holt went viral on social media twice. The first time was during COVID shutdowns. A women took a video of him smoking on the top of the tall staircase to the Dominican priory where he lived on Lexington Avenue. The world was freaking out, and he was the same as he ever was. The second time was about a year ago. On Facebook, Humans of New York caught up with him with Grand Central Station in the background. He recounted the following story:

"For two years I was chaplain on the children's ward of the cancer hospital," he explained. "One Christmastime there was a 10-year-old girl from Ireland, dying of leukemia," he recalled. "All this girl wanted was a Cabbage Patch Doll. Ugliest doll you've ever seen in your life, $75. Seventy-five dollars! And sold out everywhere." As it happened, a family in the parish where he was living asked him what he wanted for Christmas. So, of course, it was that ugly doll. He also requested walkie-talkies. "The Cabbage Patch Doll went to the little girl," he said. "Then I gave one walkie-talkie to her, and one to her twin brother, so they could speak while she was in isolation. After she passed away, the mother wrote me a letter. I keep it in my sunshine file. It said: 'Those walkie-talkies were the best medicine she ever had.'"

We should probably all have a sunshine file — or more importantly, make sure we contribute to the sunshine files of others.

One of the last times I interacted with Holt was at a Hillbilly Thomists concert — a band of Dominican priests who sing something like bluegrass. I was standing with my friend Sister Maria Augustine, who was holding a newborn, one of the children who lives in her convent in Hell's Kitchen with her mother. (The nuns welcome pregnant women who might otherwise feel pressured to abort.) Holt approached us and, as if breaking news was about to be delivered, he told us: "Eighty years ago, I looked almost exactly like that!"

In recent days, some of Holt's fellow friars have been recalling some of his "Helpful Hints From Holt", or "Holtisms". Most of these words of wisdom have to do with humility. Here are a few gems: