RIP Ravi Zacharias, good and faithful servant

Three short months ago, I received an encouraging text from my friend Ravi Zacharias. Now, as if in a blink of an eye, he has passed away. Along with countless thousands, I grieve.

When he wrote, he was reeling from excruciating back pain but wholly unaware of the cancer diagnosis that would soon follow. Despite his suffering and his onerous schedule, he shared that he was praying for my brother, Rush, who had just been diagnosed with cancer.

Ravi was a unique Christian apologist and evangelist -- a giant in his field. No one presented the Gospel more cogently and winsomely than he. Though gone from this Earth, his legacy and his indispensable ministry, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, or RZIM, will continue in the abundantly capable hands of his wife and ministry partner, Margie Zacharias; their three children, Sarah Zacharias Davis, Naomi Zacharias and Nathan Zacharias; and so many other amazing Christian apologists.

I first became aware of Ravi before I was a believer and when I was still struggling with doubts. I watched in awe as he explained during a television interview Christianity's basic truths in a way I had never heard. He exuded a confident mind tempered by a humble heart.

I remember thinking to myself, "Wow, I'd like to see any Christian skeptic listen to this man and dare claim that intellectuals can't be Christians, or that Christians can't be intellectual." He was so obviously a deep thinker and gifted communicator. This brief exposure to Ravi was one of the pivotal seeds planted on my path to faith in Christ.

Ravi's faith journey began when, at age 17, he found himself in a New Delhi hospital recovering from a suicide attempt. Someone read him Jesus' words in the Gospel of John: "Because I live, you will also live." At that moment, he immersed himself in prayer, promising God that if he were to leave the hospital, he would vigorously pursue truth. Upon discovering the truth of the Gospel, he spent the rest of his life fulfilling that pledge.

Ravi had a heart for defending the faith against challenges and taking the Gospel to unbelievers. He firmly believed that we are called upon to love the Lord not only with all of our heart, soul and strength but also all of our mind, as Jesus instructed. Contrary to cynics who dismiss Christianity as anti-intellectual, Ravi knew Christianity's truth claims could withstand the scrutiny of rigorous intellectual inquiry, and he devoted his life to demonstrating it.