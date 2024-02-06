'RINOs' more electable than Trump's MAGA candidates

I'm a fan of ironic nicknames: big men named "Tiny," bald dudes who go by "Curly," etc. But in politics there's no nickname more ironic than RINO, short for "Republican in Name Only."

Originally it was supposed to describe Republicans who went along with Democrats for political expediency. In the 1990s, when RINO really took off as a conservative epithet, it was usually aimed at either liberal Republicans like Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter or obnoxious Republicans who relished opportunities to break party ranks, also like Arlen Specter.

Today it basically just means "not MAGA" or "insufficiently Trumpy."

And that's the irony, because the so-called RINOs are pretty much the only politicians who actually care about the Republican Party.

The hopes of the GOP in retaking the U.S. Senate in November depend entirely on a handful of first-time candidates: celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, former football star Herschel Walker in Georgia, retired general and active crank Donald Bolduc in New Hampshire and, in Arizona, Blake Masters, a former libertarian minion of billionaire Peter Thiel.

Aside from being hand-picked by former President Donald Trump, what they all have in common is not just little-to-no political experience but also shallow roots in the Republican Party. And yet, they all vow to take on the RINOs controlling the GOP, and the RINO-in-Chief, Sen. Mitch McConnell.

McConnell is a lifelong Republican who beat Bob Dole's record as the longest-serving GOP Senate floor leader. He has earned Democratic animosity for decades, not least for orchestrating the conservative takeover of the Supreme Court. But in MAGA land he's a liberal stooge. Stop laughing.

Meanwhile, Trump, a former Democrat and Reform Party presidential wannabe, had to be talked out of leaving the GOP to start his own party. He's never put the needs of the party ahead of his own. He uses the term RINO to describe any Republican who crosses him -- on impeachment, on his election lies, whatever. He says " 'Giveaway' Mitch McConnell" is a RINO "who gives the Dems everything, and gets NOTHING for it -- Never fights for Republicans!"