'Return to normalcy' isn't really what Biden's base wants

Joe Biden ran for president on a "return to normalcy." His challenge is that there are three competing definitions of normalcy for him to contend with.

Biden didn't actually use the slogan "return to normalcy." But as numerous political observers (including yours truly) noted during the campaign, that was both Biden's implicit appeal and his best shot at victory. As Jonathan Martin and Sydney Ember of The New York Times wrote in March 2019, "Biden, in speeches at home and abroad, has used much of the first part of this year pledging to restore the dignity he believes that the country has lost in the Trump years, promising a restoration rather than a revolution."

For much of the primary season, the competition among Biden's Democratic opponents was over who could offer the most radical agenda. When it became clear to rank-and-file voters -- and a few key Democratic leaders -- that such radicalism could cost Democrats the general election, Biden surged to front-runner status.

The interesting thing about Biden's return-to-normalcy campaign is that it predated the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's not how it worked with the original version.

Under Woodrow Wilson, America was racked with extraordinary turmoil. World War I cost more than 100,000 American lives and yielded few tangible benefits for the U.S. In fighting the war, Wilson stirred nativist passions, crushed political dissent, imposed food rationing and widespread censorship and stoked racial unrest. Race and labor riots and anarchist bombing campaigns made the tumult of the 2020 summer riots and protests pale by comparison. And then there was the pandemic of 1918. Some 650,000 Americans died from the Spanish flu. Adjusted for population, that would be like 2 million deaths today.

It was against this backdrop that Republican Sen. Warren Harding of Ohio promised a return to normalcy. "America's present need is not heroics, but healing; not nostrums, but normalcy; not revolution, but restoration; not agitation, but adjustment; not surgery, but serenity; not the dramatic, but the dispassionate; not experiment, but equipoise," he declared. He won the 1920 election in a landslide with 37 out of 48 states and 404 electoral votes.

Biden has accomplished the easiest of the three normalcies already. Simply by refraining from venting his id on Twitter, he has turned down the political temperature.