Respect the people's vote on right-to-work

Several years ago, I sat down with former House Speaker Ron Richards to discuss right to work legislation for Missouri.

Richards knew I had been a longtime supporter of right to work having seen surrounding states attract industry away from our region based solely on right to work.

I cited several examples that day to illustrate the unfair competition Missouri faced from our neighboring states like Arkansas and Tennessee.

Richards agreed and proposed a series of legislative hearings to vet the issue in a prelude to a statewide vote.

Yet even with this agreement, there was the reality -- and past history -- that a statewide initiative would be a tough sale.

So we discussed another option. How about putting the issue of right to work on a county-by-county basis?

That would allow counties in the bootheel, for example, who face this stiff competition to level the playing field in attracting new industry and jobs.

We recognized that some counties -- particularly in urban areas -- have high union membership and less competition from right to work states.

The chances of those counties approving the issue were slim at best.

Our discussion that day never progressed. That is often the result of political discussions.

But now we hear that Gov. Mike Parson may be inclined to support a county-by-county vote on right to work.