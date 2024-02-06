Respect, honor and celebrate U.S. Independence Day

I am writing this column on July 4, 2017, and the television in the background carries an endless stream of politicians making speeches where they explain why we should celebrate the birth of American independence. Unfortunately, many of these speeches quickly turn into political speeches calling for celebrations of political parties rather than our nation.

If you visit a national cemetery you will undoubtedly be moved by the rows upon rows of identical headstones. Aside from the veteran's name and branch of military service, we can also see the veteran's rank and what awards he or she received. A small symbol of the veteran's religion is at the top of the headstone, but one piece of personal information is missing. There are no symbols or words to indicate the veteran's political affiliation. While the number of active duty and veterans' graves in these cemeteries is huge, remember that the smaller private cemeteries throughout the nation hold even more of these veterans' graves.