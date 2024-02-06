Respect for service

The one thing that angers me more than almost anything else is to hear anyone's military record dishonored, denigrated, or belittled. That is especially true when the perpetrator of those insults avoided military service themselves. When you hear of someone who managed to avoid military service, especially during war time, do this keep one thing in mind. If the military needs 100,000 men and women they will get 100,000 men and women. If someone avoids serving then someone else will be selected to fill that vacant slot. While that individual who avoided service may rationalize his or her actions as being in their best interest, consider what the result would have been had the majority felt that way. What would our country look like if our government had been under Nazi or communist control?

This column was prompted by the White House staffer who brushed off U.S. Sen. John McCain's opinion as unimportant because he is dying from brain cancer. To me, that is almost as disgusting as claiming that surviving capture and torture for years means the service member isn't a hero. Apparently, appreciation and compassion have no place in today's American politics.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.