Resolutions? I'm only making one for 2018

This, as you well know, is when a good many scribes turn their attention to the new year by making resolutions.

I don't know what the official dictionary definition of "resolution" is, but we all know what it boils down to: something we say we are going to do because our lives will be better for it, but in fact we seldom accomplish.

That's what a "resolution" is.

It is of particular interest that we know when we make resolutions that the likelihood of actually following through is slim at best.

In another context, making New Year's resolutions could be considered outright lying in the guise of honesty and truth.

So, you can see why I am not a big proponent of making resolutions. If you know from the get-go that you're not really going to lose weight and that you are going to wind up eating that jumbo Hershey chocolate bar for breakfast, why not skip the deception that goes with making a resolution and, instead, gobble the sugar-and-cocoa confection?

If I were going to make any resolutions for 2018, at the top of the list would be one about expressing my appreciation for the many kindnesses you, dear readers, have extended to me time after time.

I always try to say thank you when someone does something nice for me, like make a special batch of pralines or fruitcake or fudge, all of which is delicious beyond words.

But my 2018 resolution to be more appreciative goes beyond saying "thank you" for something that tastes so divine. It goes to the heart of giving. That's what I'm really thankful for: the notion that the act of giving and the preparation of the gift are as full of joy as the happiness and gladness I get from receiving all these expressions of kindness.