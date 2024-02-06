Resilience and love in Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana --

Mattresses waiting for sanitation pickup. Downed trees. Trees pruned by nature. Bags and bags and bags of garbage. On the way from the airport into New Orleans, I see all this outside homes. Refrigerators, too -- people discarding them because they didn't get a chance to empty the freezer before the storm hit and the power went out.

Arriving in the Pelican State just weeks after the latest hurricane struck, I didn't know what to expect -- I was even worried I would be in the way of recovery. Sure enough, the local family-owned hotel I stayed at was still getting its roof fixed -- a ceiling collapsed in one of the rooms during the storm. But the last thing I felt like there was an imposition.

I saw the gymnasium at St. Stephen School in New Orleans, which had sustained water damage -- layers of the roof coming off, filling the room with water, cutting it off for use. By the mercy of God -- and a high location and solid construction -- the classrooms were largely unharmed, and an impressive number of children were back in school, albeit in hybrid form, when I visited. The pastor of the church plans to begin rebuilding as soon as possible.

In storm-damaged Louisiana, there is not victimhood, but resilience and gratitude. I asked an Uber driver -- a single mom of two who had to quit her job as a schoolteacher during the height of COVID to stay home and help her children -- if it's hard living in Louisiana. "Not at all," she said. "Life always has its challenges, but God is good, and our lives are gifts, and we must live them in love of and trust in Him." Now there are some words of wisdom we can all use.