Republicans want to win -- and Trump's no winner

A lot has changed since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the country club resort and unofficial classified document storage facility where Donald Trump resides. Back in August, the search was denounced by many on the right as an unprecedented outrage befitting a banana republic that challenged the very legitimacy of the American regime.

"I've seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said at the time. "When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned."

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee -- now a peddler of pro-Trump kiddie propaganda -- insisted that this affront required simply nominating Trump by acclamation: "We need to rally around him and simply say, 'He is the candidate.'"

Indeed, there was a brief frenzy about how the search would cause Republicans to rally to Trump's banner. "The FBI just made Donald Trump president!" an NBC reporter quoted a Trump adviser credulously.

But on Friday, when Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith as a special counsel to investigate Trump's possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago -- the point of that search last August -- the response from Republicans was muted. Garland also gave Smith part of the Jan. 6 portfolio.

Admittedly, if you were only casually following the media coverage it wouldn't seem muted. But most of the Republicans claiming to be outraged by the appointment are the same Republicans who are always outraged by everything. Trump, of course, threw a tantrum. He said that among "the gravest threats to our civilization ... None is greater than the weaponization of the justice system, the FBI, and the DOJ." He then proceeded to clarify what he meant by "our civilization": Me.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. and Andrew Biggs, R-Ariz., and other fringy types had a field day. As did Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who has just released a book on the alleged weaponization of the Justice Department. He says that this is an example of, well, the weaponization of the Justice Department.

But House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said nothing. Mitch McConnell -- who doesn't love Trump but still condemned the Mar-a-Lago raid -- said nothing.