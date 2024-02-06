Republicans should abandon the bipartisan infrastructure deal

So far, the bipartisan infrastructure deal is going through the normal life cycle of such proposals -- alive, dead, revived, uncertain.

For Republicans, the best answer should be dead.

They have nothing to gain by blessing a portion of President Joe Biden's spending plans, when an ungodly amount of money is going to go out the door regardless of whether they vote for a chunk of it or not.

The conventional wisdom is that the Senate has to prove that it can work, and the test of its functioning is how much of Biden's spending Republicans endorse.

This is a distorted view of the Senate's role, which shouldn't be to get on board a historic spending spree for which Biden won no mandate and which isn't justified by conditions in the country (it's not true, for instance, that the nation's infrastructure is crumbling).

Besides, if bipartisan spending is the test, the Senate just a few weeks ago passed a $200 billion China competition bill by a 68-32 vote. It used to be that $200 billion constituted a lot of money, but now it doesn't rate, not when there's $6 trillion on the table.

The infrastructure deal lurched from gloriously alive to dead when Biden explicitly linked its passage to the simultaneous passage of a reconciliation bill with the rest of the Democratic Party's spending priorities in it.

Then, it revived again when Biden walked this back, and promised a dual track for the two bills.

The fierce Republican insistence on these two tracks doesn't make much sense and amounts to asking Democrats to allow a decent interval before going ahead with the rest of their spending -- Democrats are going to try to pass a reconciliation whether the bipartisan deal passes or not.