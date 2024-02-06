Republicans must unify for America

Former President Donald Trump captured the core of the problem in his official statement following his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial: “It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree.”

This is the state of affairs today.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, salivating over the one article of impeachment hastily passed by her House against Trump, used national time and resources to do this for one reason and one reason only: to personally damage Trump and create division in the Republican Party.

It was clear that there was no way Donald Trump would be convicted in the Senate. But politics was the point, not the Constitution.

Now that former President Trump has been acquitted, the left-wing media is stepping up to do its part to fan the flames and assure that no burning ember that could potentially damage Republicans is wasted.

Longtime Fox News token lefty Juan Williams wrote a piece for The Hill newspaper under the guise of truly caring about the health of the Republican Party, offering his heartfelt advice to Republicans to purge the “kooks” in favor of the conservatives. Or, as he says, to choose “reality” over delusion.

Williams, saying he’s got Rep. Liz Cheney’s “back,” defends her against the pursuit of Republican “kooks” who condemn her for voting to impeach Trump.

For years, the media has portrayed the Democratic Party — the party of abortion on demand, same-sex bathrooms and every failed socialist idea known to mankind — as the party of sobriety and sanity, in contrast to Republican wackos.

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley availed herself to an interview with Politico, which did the expected hatchet job on her.

This was one of these so-called interviews where not the full transcript was published but rather only snippets, interlaced with comments and editorializing by the interviewing journalist.