Republicans can't run and hide on abortion

The Republican Party only had about a half-century to prepare for the end of Roe v. Wade yet is still scared and confused now that the late, unlamented decision is no longer with us.

It may be that the media is exaggerating the extent that the Dobbs decision has changed the trajectory of the midterms, but there is no doubt that it has energized Democrats and that pro-lifers suffered a signal defeat in a Kansas referendum in early August.

Some Republicans seem to think they can run and hide from the issue, a cowardly tack that won't work. To the extent that Republicans are vague and non-responsive, Democrats will eagerly fill in the gaps with Handmaid's Tale-level dystopian accusations of extremism.

Other Republicans apparently believe that they can act as if it is still the pre-Dobbs world when staking out maximalist positions -- for instance, bans with no exceptions for rape or incest -- had no significant downside because such proposals would never take effect. No more. Most places, this is politically deadly overreach.

The answer here is, to paraphrase Ronald Reagan, simple, if not necessarily easy. Pro-life Republicans should say that they ultimately seek sweeping protections for unborn life but realize that they have to do much more public persuasion and, in the meantime, support a compromise proposal of some sort, say a gestational limit of 15 weeks.

For pro-lifers, this falls painfully short. But it would be in keeping with the trajectory of successful past campaigns of moral and social reform -- settle for progress in the right direction, occupy politically defensible ground, and then advance over time.