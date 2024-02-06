Republicans can't be intermittent fiscal hawks

After a hiatus during the Trump years, Republicans are back in the mood for fiscal probity.

It's very strange not to seriously pursue a deeply held goal when you have unified control of Washington, then to insist on trying to achieve much of it in one fell swoop when you barely have control of one chamber of Congress.

But here we are. This is the Republican pattern. It has been, fundamentally, driven by the fact that two Republican presidents in a row now have won the White House by effectively running against the fiscal conservatism of the congressional wing of the party.

George W. Bush's compassionate conservatism was an implicit rebuke of Newt Gingrich's bomb-throwing majorities that tried to balance the budget at all costs. Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" populism was a rejection of Paul Ryan's debt-obsessed majority that hoped to move the goal posts on entitlement reform.

The problem is that Ryan was right about the substance and Trump is right about the politics, and that dilemma is why the country's debt-to-GDP ratio is nearly 100% and projected to keep climbing.

It had looked like GOP fiscal hawks had either all molted into big-government populists, or at least were happy to associate themselves with that flock. So it's been some comfort to anyone concerned about spending that the House Republican backbench has sounded almost indistinguishable from the GOP conference back in the tea party heyday of 2011.

Of course, Republican budget hawks would have more credibility if their passion and commitment didn't seem contingent on -- with some honorable exceptions -- a Democrat being in the White House.

Now, the barely comprehensible levels of pandemic-era spending over the last three years, when Washington has run more than $7 trillion of budget deficits, should be enough to give anyone pause.