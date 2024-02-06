Republicans are doomed if they don’t get it together

Another week, another round of Republicans attacking each other.

This time it was over the Ukraine funding bill that was passed by the House and ultimately became part of the big military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan that Congress passed this week.

The Republican controlled House, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, passed the Ukraine funding bill after what seemed like years of delays by a vote of 311-112.

All the “no” votes came from Republicans and Johnson had to rely on Democrats to get the bill over the finish line.

That, of course, raised new cries for Speaker Johnson’s ouster from the suicidal wing of his own party.

Many House Republicans voted “no” on the military aid bill because they wanted Johnson to include money for Southern border security in the bill.

I get it. We need to take care of the Southern border. I live in California and see the consequences of Biden’s immigration fiasco every day.

But attaching money for border security to the military aid bill would have been a poison pill that would have killed it immediately.

How do we know that? Because the HR 2 immigration bill that came out of the Republican House last year has never been voted on by the Democrat-controlled Senate – and never will be.

And the so-called bipartisan immigration bill that the Senate passed a few weeks ago will never get voted on in the House.

Attaching border security money to the foreign aid bill was always a dumb idea.

It would have meant Israel and Taiwan would not get the military help they need. And Ukraine would not get any more of the help it needs from us to defend itself – and which was promised years ago by two presidents.