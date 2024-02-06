What a mess.

Democrats (and their allies in the media) have convinced themselves the Republican Party is at war with democracy.

Republicans (and their allies in the media) have convinced themselves the Democratic Party is at war with democracy.

They’re both wrong, although in very different ways.

Let’s set the stage. For years, Democrats have been determined to make voting as easy as possible. The pandemic offered a once-in-a-century opportunity to do just that, because mass gatherings were deemed dangerous. So, various states, including those run by Republicans, eased rules on absentee and early voting. Democracy must go on and all that.

These changes were, to my mind, entirely reasonable even if there were some problems with how they were implemented. In some states, changes weren’t made by the state legislature but by governors and judges. Republicans offered no legal objections when they had standing to do so and only complained after Donald Trump lost.

In the wake of the 2020 election, Trump’s team members claimed these changes amounted to evidence the election was stolen from him. (They also spewed a host of insane conspiracy theories involving everything from Chinese and Venezuelan computer hacking to North Korean counterfeit ballots.)

Partly because of Trump’s false claims and partly because they believed pandemic voting rules were extraordinary measures that shouldn’t be made permanent, Republicans at the state level decided they had to prove they took “election integrity” seriously.

They thought, incorrectly, this was a brilliant political strategy that would allow them to sidestep addressing Trump’s lies while placating his voters. Instead, they found themselves seeming to ratify Trump’s lies and annoying his supporters by not going far enough.

Still, most of the measures that have been made into law are reasonable. Indeed, in many states voting will be easier than it was before the pandemic.

But Democrats have stuck to a script that makes no allowances for this reality. Instead, they insist any tightening of the pandemic rules is a frontal assault on democracy. President Joe Biden and a host of other Democrats, as well as legions of liberal pundits, claim these changes amount to a “21st century Jim Crow assault” on democracy, in Biden’s words.