Repealing food stamp ban for felons would improve public safety

This column was originally published on Missouri Independent, missouriindependent.com.

People with drug felonies on their criminal record are uniquely excluded from receiving benefits in Missouri from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, after they are released from prison.

This deprivation of SNAP benefits is solely because of their categorization as a former drug felon.

This treatment of people charged with drug crimes — and not people with any other type of criminal record — is inconsistent with other ways in which Missouri promotes public safety in aiming to reduce recidivism post-incarceration. Public safety is improved when people who leave jail or prison are given the tools to succeed.

The ban on SNAP benefits for people with drug convictions can be considered a “double punishment” for these individuals who not only serve time for their crimes, but also face persisting barriers after they are released from prison.

Missouri lawmakers have identified the elimination of the SNAP benefits ban for people with drug felonies on their criminal record as imperative to the health of Missourians.

State Rep. Chad Perkins is sponsoring legislation that would eliminate the ban on SNAP benefits for people with drug charges on their record. It passed the Missouri House with a vote of 125 to 23.

SNAP benefits help 330,000 Missourians provide for their families. Access to food is closely linked to other social needs such as transportation, employment, and housing — and all of which contribute to allowing formerly incarcerated people meet their basic needs as they work to get back on their feet post-incarceration.

Banning individuals with drug convictions from accessing lifesaving SNAP benefits is counterproductive to reducing recidivism, which is the return of formerly incarcerated people back to jail or prison. Research shows that increased social benefits for formerly incarcerated people contribute to a decrease in recidivism.