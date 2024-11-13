Smith: The dawn of a new era

It’s the dawn of a new era in America. After four long years of going from crisis to crisis, a major shakeup in Washington is coming in January. I am eager and ready to work side-by-side with President Donald Trump to get America back on the right track and undo all the damage the Biden-Harris administration inflicted on our great nation.

Under Trump, America will be prosperous again. As Chairman of Congress’s tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, I’m excited to work hand-in-hand with him on one of the most important policies we need to rebuild the economy: extending the historic tax relief that expires at the conclusion of 2025. Following passage of the landmark 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, real median household income rose by $5,000, wages increased 4.9%, and the poverty rate and unemployment rate reached their lowest levels in 50 years. My top priority will be delivering pro-family, pro-worker, and pro-small business tax reform to make our economy great again.

Unlike the Biden-Harris administration, Trump will stand up for American farmers, ranchers, and small businesses when it comes to trade. As the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade, I look forward to working with Trump to enact policies that put America first. Trump will aggressively enforce trade deals that support American farmers, workers, manufacturers, and small businesses. I will work closely with him to expand opportunities for our workers, hold those who cheat America accountable, and ensure we have policies in place to help bring companies and jobs back home to America.

A Trump administration also means an end to the Left’s radical and costly Green New Deal agenda. Trump knows full-well that an all-of-the-above energy agenda is vital to creating jobs and growing the economy. He’ll fight to unleash American energy to lower gas and utility costs and reduce our reliance on foreign oil. Burdensome, overreaching environmental regulations that hurt our farmers, ranchers, and small businesses will be on the chopping block.