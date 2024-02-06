Rent control is a disaster. Don't let it spread across the nation.

America's renters -- more than one-third of the nation's households -- are in for trouble. Left-wing politicians are demanding rent regulation from coast to coast. Wherever it is adopted, the result will be a disastrous reduction in the rental housing supply, leaving renters desperate for places to live.

New York City is the poster child for the failures of rent regulation. The U.S. Supreme Court is currently mulling a challenge to the constitutionality of the city's rent regime.

Whatever the justices decide, the public needs to consider less destructive, more targeted ways to help low-income people pay for housing. The court of public opinion needs to consider these facts.

Fact No. 1: Rent regulation isn't targeted to the poor. In New York City, there's no means test. What you need is luck or connections. The mean income of a rent-stabilized apartment dweller is $47,000, but census data shows that tens of thousands of them earn more than $150,000 year. Some occupants use what they're saving on rent to pay for a weekend place in the Hamptons or New England.

The pols don't object -- a sure sign they're calling for rent regulation to help themselves politically, not the poor.

In New York City, 44% of rental apartments are regulated by the Rent Guidelines Board, established in 1969, which sets the maximum amount landlords are allowed to raise the rent. Those limits apply to all buildings of six or more units built before 1974.

In 2022, the RGB set the maximum rent hike at 3.25% on one-year leases, and this year at 3%. Never mind that last year, fuel costs to heat the buildings soared 19% and overall inflation hit 8.3%.

The decisions are political, not economic. Many Democratic politicians vilify building owners as "greedy landlords" and depict themselves as the champions of the downtrodden. It's a scam.

Fact No. 2: Winners and losers. The winners are the lucky few with rent-regulated apartments, and the pols who count on an army of tenant activists to turn out at the polls. The losers are the 56% of renters who don't score a regulated apartment and have to scour neighborhoods for an unregulated place they can afford. They're paying more.