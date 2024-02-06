Even after the end of widespread shutdowns and the reopening of our economy, the COVID-19 pandemic remains a challenge. To keep workers and customers safe, businesses have adapted new guidelines from the CDC and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. More staff are working from home and offices have implemented new distancing procedures to reduce the opportunity for virus transmission. Retailers and restaurants have cut hours, reduced inventory, minimized menus, and implemented other changes due to fewer customers.

Yet, the changes have not been enough to get our economy fully back on track. Why? Businesses are concerned that without some common sense protections, they will be sued and forced to close.

Governor Parson is genuinely concerned about this issue. Missouri cannot count on the federal government to respond. As other states have done, we must act ourselves.

Twelve states -- including neighboring Arkansas and Tennessee -- have realized that economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic requires modifications to tort law. The law would protect business owners from being unfairly targeted for lawsuits from workers or patrons who contract the virus despite proper precautions.