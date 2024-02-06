Remote work needs to end

America needs to go back to work.

Elon Musk ordered Tesla employees back to the office full time last week. Tesla will "create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth," Musk said. "This will not happen by phoning it in."

Bravo to Musk for rebuffing the fairy tale that employees working from home are just as productive. It's true for some jobs but not for most. The nation is moving recklessly fast to make remote and hybrid working permanent without anticipating the harm to the world's largest economy.

The advantages of remote work are obvious: no laborious commutes, especially with budget-busting gas prices, and more lifestyle freedom. But it also threatens to depress economic output, lower America's standard of living, doom our cities and deprive young people of on-the-job training.

It's a myth to think employees -- especially entry-level workers -- can acquire new skills sitting in their pajamas at their home computer instead of interacting with more seasoned workers on the job.

Remote work penalizes strivers who want promotions and need their job performance to be on full display. Employees working remotely are half as likely to be promoted, according to Harvard economists Edward Glaeser and David Cutler.

Not to mention the adverse impact on cities. Alarmingly, 78% of New York City companies expect to make hybrid work (some days in the office and some at home) permanent after the pandemic, according to the Partnership for New York City. Business leaders should take a page from Tesla's CEO and resist that trend.

Commercial real estate values here plummeted in 2022, resulting in less tax revenue to pay for city services like cops and firefighters.

Cities cannot bounce back from the pandemic until office workers return, spending money in restaurants, retailers, shoeshine stand and after-hours bars. New York office workers used to spend $15,000 a year on average at businesses near their place of work. Now businesses are shuttered.