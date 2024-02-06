Reminder of what counts

On a visit to Hungary, Pope Francis recently made headlines for talking about peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia. But some of his messages were about a war in the West, a war occurring in human hearts.

In a meeting with young people, he said quite bluntly: "Nowadays there is a great temptation to be satisfied with a cellphone and a few friends. ... You cannot shut yourselves away in small groups of friends, talking only on your cellphone."

He talked about our current culture, which tells us we "have to be fast, efficient and practically perfect, like machines -- even though ... we are not machines! Then, we often find that we run out of gas and are at a loss for what to do. We have to learn how to stop and fill our tanks, to recharge our batteries."

Here in the United States, the epidemic of loneliness and suicide is so great that the surgeon general is recommending religious faith as a possible solution.

Speaking to academics during his Hungary trip, the pope warned about this issue, discussing the "erosion of communal bonds, with the result that alienation and anxiety are no longer merely existential crises, but societal problems."

He asked a pertinent question: "How many isolated individuals, albeit immersed in social media, are becoming less and less social themselves, and often resort, as if in a vicious circle, to the consolations of technology to fill their interior emptiness? Living at a frenzied pace, prey to a ruthless capitalism, they become painfully conscious of their vulnerability in a society where outward speed goes hand-in-hand with inward fragility. This is a grave problem today."