Remembering the horrors of D-Day

Seventy-nine years ago this week, the Allies assaulted the Normandy beaches on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Their invasion marked the largest amphibious landing since the Persians under Xerxes invaded the Greek mainland in 480 B.C.

Nearly 160,000 American, British, and Canadian soldiers stormed five beaches of Nazi-occupied France. The plan was to liberate western Europe after four years of occupation, push into Germany, and end the Nazi regime.

Less than a year later, the Allies from the West, and the Soviet Russians from the East, did just that, utterly destroying Hitler's Third Reich.

Ostensibly, the assault seemed impossible even to attempt.

Germany had repulsed with heavy Canadian losses an earlier Normandy raid at Dieppe in August 1942.

The Germans also knew roughly when the Allies were coming. They placed their best general, Erwin Rommel, in charge of the Normandy defenses.

The huge D-Day force required enormous supplies of arms and provisions just to get off the beaches. Yet the Allies had no means of capturing even one port on the nearby heavily fortified French coast.

To land so many troops so quickly, the Allies would have to ensure complete naval and air supremacy.

They would have to tow over from Britain their own ports, lay their own gasoline pipeline across the English Channel, and invent novel ships and armored vehicles just to get onto and over the beaches.

More dangerous still, the invaders would ensure armor and tactical air dominance to avoid being cut off, surrounded, and annihilated once they went inland.

German Panzer units -- battle-hardened troops in frightening Panther and Tiger tanks, with over three hard years of fighting experience on the Eastern Front -- were confident they could annihilate in a matter of days the outnumbered lightly armed invaders.

Such a huge force required 50 miles of landing space on the beaches. That vast expanse ensured that some landing sites were less than ideal -- Omaha Beach in particular.

No one quite knows how many Allied soldiers, airmen, and sailors were lost during D-Day's 24 hours.

Some 10,000 casualties is a good guess, including nearly 4,500 dead. Well more than 400 soldiers were killed, wounded, or captured every hour of the first day.