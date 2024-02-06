Remember Pearl Harbor

On Dec. 7, 1941, the United States was thrust into World War II by a surprise air attack on U.S. military installations on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. This was a Sunday, and many personnel were away from their duty stations when the attack began at 7:55 a.m. The 6th Pacific Fleet, except for its three aircraft carriers, was in port, and the fleet was so heavily damaged it was questionable when or if the fleet would be ready for war.

The Japanese aircraft were launched from aircraft carriers north of Hawaii, and the attack destroyed 300 airplanes, destroyed or seriously damaged 20 war ships, and killed 2,400 American military and civilian personnel.

Of particular note were the eight battleships that were destroyed. The battleship U.S.S. Arizona was destroyed when a Japanese bomb caused the ship’s ammunition in storage to explode, killing 1,000.