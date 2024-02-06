Remember Pearl Harbor

Thursday marks the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor that brought America into the Second World War.

Few living today and fewer still reading this column can remember that fateful Sunday morning when 353 Imperial Japanese aircraft attacked military bases in Hawaii and killed 2,403 American military personnel.

Within 24 hours, America declared war on Japan. Two days later, war was declared on Germany and Italy.

Though the attack on Pearl Harbor was unexpected, the possibility of war with Japan had been brewing for a number of years.

I grew up in a generation when the memories of that surprise attack were still fresh on the minds of all Americans.

But time has a way of eroding those memories. And today, scant notice will be paid to this extremely important date in American history.

Through the years, other dates would be etched in our memories as well -- Nov. 22, 1963, comes to mind. And more recently, Sept. 11, 2001, is yet another day recorded in history.

Surely there was a time when the date of the Lincoln assassination was part of our national memory. Or our entry into World War I.

But other events replace those earlier memories and dates like the attack on Pearl Harbor are relegated to the history books.