Religious freedom? Yeah, right!

"Freedom of speech is the air that any thinker breathes; it's the fuel that ignites the fire of an intellectual's thoughts." Raif Badawi dared to write such things in Saudi Arabia. And he exercised his own freedom of speech, asking questions about faith and challenging extremism in that country -- so he was imprisoned for apostasy for 10 years. He was flogged, although he's not yet received the 1,000 lashes he was sentenced to, because a doctor determined it was too much. He's been separated from his young family since his detention in 2014.

His legal team has written of the various ways his imprisonment is unjust. In 2018, they wrote in Time: "His sentence of lashings was itself illegal -- as physical torture is prohibited under the Arab Charter on Human Rights, ratified by Saudi Arabia in 2009, and the U.N.'s Convention Against Torture, which the nation ratified in 1997. The criminalization of Badawi was ultimately the criminalization of the protected rights he sought to exercise and of freedom itself."

Badawi's wife, Ensaf Haider, and their three teenaged children are currently refugees in Canada, praying for Badawi to be freed to join them as a Canadian citizen. Haider is a petite powerhouse, and one of the nearly 1,000 who traveled to Washington, D.C., this week for a summit organized by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

Nadine Maenza, commissioner of USCIRF, is determined to see Badawi reunited with his wife and children. And while he is the most celebrated prisoner of conscience she advocates for, he is far from alone. The summit is brimming over with people with stories of attacks on freedom and humanity.

Mariam Ibraheem is a Christian from Sudan who has lived to tell the story of her death sentence. When she married a Christian man, she was informed she had broken apostasy law. She was raised by her Christian mother after her Muslim father abandoned her, so Sudan says she's a Muslim apostate. She was imprisoned for refusing to recant her faith on Christmas Eve. She and her children were granted asylum by Italy in 2014 and they have since moved to the United States. From the stage at the summit, she declares, "My freedom is in Christ."