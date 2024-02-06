Reining in Biden's secretive $1 trillion spending spree

Last week, House Republicans took an important step in our efforts to hold President Joe Biden accountable for his wasteful spending that is fueling the worst spike in prices in a generation. With the support of 59 Democrats, the House came together to pass my Reduce Exacerbated Inflation Negatively Impacting the Nation (REIN IN) Inflation Act. That's right -- even House Democrats are sounding the alarm over Biden's out-of-control spending.

The REIN IN Inflation Act would help combat rising prices and push back against Biden's wasteful spending by requiring the administration to reveal the inflationary cost of executive actions before they are allowed to go into effect. So how much are taxpayers on the hook for Biden's wasteful spending? Since the start of his administration, Biden -- without any input from Congress -- has burned through $1 trillion with his executive actions, including a $500 billion student loan giveaway to the wealthy. That's absolutely unacceptable. At a time when working-class Americans can barely afford to put food on their table, clothes on their backs, and gas in their cars, Biden is focused on giving out welfare for the wealthy and could care less that his reckless spending is only inflicting more harm on farmers, families and small businesses.

Under one-party Democrat rule of Washington, the Left created an economy where the wealthy and well-connected get handouts, while the working class pays the price. In fact, since Biden took office, real wages for working families have gone down 3.9%. And a whopping 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck because they're making less and paying more just to get by.