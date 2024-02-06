Reform should not happen one death at a time

On March 3, a jury found former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison not guilty of wanton endangerment. Breonna Taylor was not the victim in this trial — her neighbors were, though it all stems from the same fatal no-knock warrant implemented at her apartment two years ago.

Make no mistake: For the Louisville, Kentucky, community, the Hankison trial had everything to do with obtaining some shred of justice for all that went horribly wrong two years ago on March 13, 2020.

Hankison was in the same place at the same time as the other two officers who fired their weapons while implementing a search of Taylor's apartment — a search that should have never taken place.

All of the officers involved that night, from the officer responsible for false information on the warrant to the officers who shot into the apartment, lost their jobs. One retired. The others were fired. Taylor lost her life, killed by police officers. No one was charged with her death.

Following the Hankison verdict, protesters could be heard shouting, "Not in Kentucky!" As in, where do you find justice? Not in Kentucky.