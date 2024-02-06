Reflection: How we choose our destiny, and why

More than 60 years ago, growing up on a farm was pretty much the same no matter where the farm was located.

Boys, whether on farms in the flat Bootheel of Missouri or in the sloping Ozark valleys over yonder, had to be out of bed early to do chores: milk cows, hoe gardens, buck bales of hay and mend fences. And then there were all those afternoon chores, too: chop wood, drive fence posts, haul rocks from fields, battle Johnson grass, rake hay, spread manure, dig potatoes, spray apple trees and water the hogs.

There were lots of other chores as well, as anyone who grew up on a farm can attest, but this gives someone who never lived on a farm some idea of why so many farm boys developed serious cases of wanderlust so early in life -- why so many farm boys became factory workers and mechanics and plumbers and doctors and, yes, newspaper editors.

The notion that not everyone had experienced farm life wasn't so prevalent in my mind when I was growing up. With only limited exposure to life beyond Killough Valley, I rather assumed that even city kids had to do chores all day.

Sure, my city cousins had to mow the lawn occasionally. But they spent way more time at a city park with a swimming pool or taking buses and streetcars to the zoo or catching a matinee at a neighborhood movie theater. Whenever they came for visits to the farm, it was interesting to see them fend off chiggers and poison ivy and snakes as they tried to fill a lard bucket with fat blackberries from the briar patches along country roads.

As the mercury in thermometers hereabouts start hovering at daytime highs of near 100 degrees, I am reminded of the hours I spent in the garden between the house and the barn, alongside the wet-weather creek littered with quartz-covered rocks.

This was the time of year when young farm boys learned to pray, earnestly, for the first time in their lives. If even the tip of a cloud showed over the hilltop, farm boys holding hoes while standing in huge country gardens began to appeal to the Almighty Rainmaker to send a downpour with enough moisture and lightning to force a retreat indoors where books were waiting to be read and comics had to be thumbed through for the umpteenth time.

I'm serious. It was a true test of faith to see if that wisp of sky vapor would turn black and produce a good shower or would, while God apparently tended to more important tasks, evaporate before a fellow could utter a decent Amen!