As I reflect today, I'll share this with you to reflect on also. The person bold enough to set a goal and take a leap usually isn't a person with nothing to lose. It's no easier for one than for the other. We all have sacrifices to make, and it's all relative. The difference is the willingness to take the risk, and that's not easy for anyone.

Part of my mental preparation was reading a book someone recommended: "In a Pit with a Lion on a Snowy Day" by Mark Batterson. Now, I never recommend books haphazardly, so my suggestion speaks volumes. And then there's my book, which hadn't been written or even conceived yet, "Push Your Way to Purpose: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You're Meant to Be." That's another good one. Just sayin'! But back to Batterson. If you're looking for a book that will propel you on your journey into risk and newness and purpose -- into reflection -- this is it.

You'd have to know me to know I like to play things safe, as they say, but it was timeout for safe. I had to answer the call. I remember walking into the school district's superintendent's office with my letter of resignation in hand. She closed the door and looked at me and could hardly believe what I was telling her. She did not want to see me leave. She later told me, "If I knew it would have made a difference, I would have asked you to stay, but I could tell by looking at you that your mind was made up." My mind was indeed made up because I had already spent the time praying, contemplating, seeking, reflecting. I had already counted the cost, and stepping out in faith was what it came down to. I have zero regrets. To this day, I get asked, "What brought you to Missouri?" And I have no better answer today, on Reflection Day, than I had seven years ago when asked: "It was a God-thing."

Perhaps you feel this is a strange subject for a day like today, a day that could/should be focused on something else going on in the nation. Well, I don't know about that. It seems to me we're all in a bit of a transition today -- whatever that looks like or will look like. And I just wanted to share a piece of my life journey with you -- because no matter what happens today -- perhaps uncertainty, questions, successes or so-called failures -- one thing that will not change is that when it's all said and done, it's you and you. It's you having to embark on journey after journey, risk after risk, and, prayerfully -- as it has been for me -- reward after reward. There's a metaphoric ballot with your name on it. Will you take a chance on you? Will you cast a vote for yourself and your own success? I did, and oh, the doors that have opened since! Think about it. Happy Reflection Day!

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.