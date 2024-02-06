Reflecting on Memorial Day

I normally would write a column in advance for Memorial Day, but I failed to do this for this Memorial Day. We were in St. Louis for the birth of our first grandchild, an 8 lb. 9 oz boy. My son Michael and his wife Amanda honored me by naming the baby, Jack. When I realized I had missed my deadline to submit my column it was too late, but I was distracted and apologize for my oversight.
My error did cause me to reflect more about the meaning of Memorial Day and to remember those I knew whose lives are honored by this day. During a war a soldier, sailor, airman, or Marine cannot dwell on the death of comrades. It is only after the war that the true cost of the conflict can be realized. The families, friends and comrades of those who died will live on with their memories, but every year on Memorial Day the pain of loss returns and is renewed. The parents, spouse and the children of the deceased should be reminded that we remember, and we honor their loved one's memory and their sacrifice.
Our military dead's graves are not marked with their political leanings or affiliations. They were called into service and believed they were fighting to defend freedom. They fought for one another, for their families and for their country. They did not fight for personal gain other than to have the pride of having stood up for something bigger than themselves.
Those who take the time to look will probably find that someone they know or knew had laid their life on the line for their country, and some did not survive that act.
Those who served can find some tie to a deceased service member. While doing some research I discovered the name Patrick Clinton Mortus in a memorial posting. I did not know Sgt. Mortus, but he served with my unit, B Co., 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry, 196th Light Infantry Brigade, and he died in Vietnam in 1968, three years before I arrived. Now, Sgt. Mortus will forever be in my memory of Vietnam. A comrade among so many that I never met.
Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.