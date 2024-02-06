Reflecting on Memorial Day

I normally would write a column in advance for Memorial Day, but I failed to do this for this Memorial Day. We were in St. Louis for the birth of our first grandchild, an 8 lb. 9 oz boy. My son Michael and his wife Amanda honored me by naming the baby, Jack. When I realized I had missed my deadline to submit my column it was too late, but I was distracted and apologize for my oversight.

My error did cause me to reflect more about the meaning of Memorial Day and to remember those I knew whose lives are honored by this day. During a war a soldier, sailor, airman, or Marine cannot dwell on the death of comrades. It is only after the war that the true cost of the conflict can be realized. The families, friends and comrades of those who died will live on with their memories, but every year on Memorial Day the pain of loss returns and is renewed. The parents, spouse and the children of the deceased should be reminded that we remember, and we honor their loved one's memory and their sacrifice.

Our military dead's graves are not marked with their political leanings or affiliations. They were called into service and believed they were fighting to defend freedom. They fought for one another, for their families and for their country. They did not fight for personal gain other than to have the pride of having stood up for something bigger than themselves.