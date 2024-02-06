Reducing regulations for rural health care

Did you receive a flu shot this year? Where did you get it? If you're like a lot of people, you stopped in at your local pharmacy to get it while you were running your other errands. The fact that you were able to get your routine flu shot at the local drugstore is a relatively new thing. It wasn't always this easy.

Prior to 2020, pharmacists generally could only administer vaccines under individual protocol agreements with a physician. When COVID hit and the state of emergency came into play, the Trump administration made it possible to get routine vaccines directly from local pharmacists. Suddenly, folks didn't have to make an appointment with the doctor to get their vaccines. This made a difference across Missouri, especially in our rural communities. Seniors could now get immunized for shingles at the corner pharmacy while picking up their monthly medications.

Being able to get routine vaccinations from pharmacists turned an often troublesome task into just one more thing on our to-do list. Unfortunately, this newfound convenience is about to end. The Trump-era vaccine rules are set to expire. This year, I filed legislation to make these exemptions permanent in Missouri. Senate Bill 41 would allow pharmacists to continue to administer routine vaccinations without the need for individual protocol agreements with physicians. In the three years the exemption has been in effect, we have seen tremendous success. If this legislation becomes law, pharmacists will still have protocol agreements with the physicians, patient safety is still at the forefront, but it removes some onerous regulations that were in place before 2020. I'm happy to report SB 41 was passed out of the Senate this week and has moved to the House of Representatives.