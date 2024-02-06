Recurring floods show it's time for a different approach

As summer recedes into fall, so too will the vivid images of the record-shattering Mississippi River flooding that once again disrupted lives and livelihoods this year in both Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

The near-annual summer ritual of volunteers and National Guard troops furiously filling sandbags was little match for 144 consecutive days of flooding that ravaged Alexander County farmland, shut down the Mississippi River bridge in Chester for nearly three weeks, pushed out families from their homes, and forced Illinois commuters to wade through knee-high water along otherwise impassable roads to get to work in Cape Girardeau.

According to independent research by the nonprofit and nonpartisan Pew Charitable Trusts, flood-related disasters in this country have cost more than $750 billion since 2000. You don't need to be a hydrologist or economist to realize that continually paying for such damages after the fact isn't sustainable.

With Congress now back in session after its annual August recess, it's high time for our elected leaders in Washington, in cooperation with the states, to pursue more investment in flood mitigation -- to both better protect our communities and lower the financial burden of future flooding on American taxpayers.

What's needed is a cost-sharing partnership, capitalized with federal dollars but administered by states, to provide long-term, low-interest financing to homeowners, businesses, community organizations and local governments for disaster mitigation projects, whether floods in our region and upstream in greater St. Louis to Tornado Alley twisters and Gulf Coast hurricanes.