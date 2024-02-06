Recreational marijuana sales tax is important for Cape

In November of last year Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, which amended the state constitution to legalize recreational marijuana for certain users. This constitutional amendment placed a 6% state sales tax on recreational marijuana, and authorized local governments to add an additional 3% sales tax pending local votes.

Currently more than 100 Missouri municipalities have a recreational marijuana sales tax question on the April 4 ballot, including the City of Cape Girardeau.

The City of Cape Girardeau is estimating initial additional revenue produced from passage of this sales tax to be approximately $150,000 per year. The receipts from this sales tax will be allocated to the city's general fund, and up to 25% will be earmarked each year for mental health and drug treatment and prevention, coordinated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

While it is easy to accuse a municipality's general fund as a black hole of government waste, it is important to consider the facts.

With a total operating budget of $65 million, Cape Girardeau's general fund for the 2022-23 annual budget is approximately $32 million.

A vital statistic to know is that approximately 70% of the city's general fund goes toward employee salaries and benefits. Advanced technology in development services and public safety, annual street repair and facility maintenance (to name just a few items) are also all paid for through the city's general fund. A full description of the city's annual budget, and the details of the general fund, can be found on the city website at cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/administrative/finance.

Cape Girardeau's total sales tax rate is 8.475%, of which the city government collects a 2.75% sales tax. The breakdown of its makeup is here:

General sales tax: 1%

Transportation sales tax (TTF6): 0.5%

Parks and stormwater sales tax (PRS2): 0.5%

Capital improvement sales tax (wastewater treatment facility, sewer): 0.25%

Capital improvement sales tax (water system, city hall, streets): 0.25%

Fire safety sales tax: 0.25%

City subtotal: 2.75%

County sales tax: 1.5%

State sales tax: 4.225%

Total: 8.475%

The only citizens who will pay a tax on marijuana products are, obviously, the purchasers of recreational marijuana.