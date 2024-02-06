Reclaiming civic respect

Among the most shameful events of the midterm election season this year has been the rumor-mongering and conspiracy-theorizing about what lurid things could have led to the attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband. A man was attacked in his home, by someone who wanted to attack his wife.

Instead of condemning the violence, some Republican politicians made jokes. Democrats, of course, made matters worse by blaming the violence on the right. How about we all turn down the temperature and see one another as human beings who have differences?

On the left, someone will counter that we on the Right are wrong on a whole host of fundamentals and have to get with the times. On the right, someone will explain the existential threat the Left poses to America. We need to have some significant substantive debates that impact lives, including those of the most vulnerable. And we have to insist on actually listening to each other, or will never convince anyone of anything.

Alan Sears founded the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), one of the leaders in promoting and defending religious freedom. The Thursday before Election Day, while being honored by the Religious Freedom Institute, Sears shared his convictions, which could help make a more sane and tolerant world.

In talking about some of the principles upon which he founded ADF and tries to live his life, Sears said: "We don't have 'enemies,' we have 'opponents.'" Because an enemy is something much more powerful and sinister than an individual person we disagree with -- or even a political party. That sounds like something we need to hear at this current moment.

He went on: "No matter the intensity, the acrimony or even the cruelty of that opposition, we make a deliberate choice to not demonize or despise individuals. We don't attack their reputation or besmirch their character." He emphasized, instead, the importance of grace.