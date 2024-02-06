Rebooting our values after the pandemic

We began the month of May with a necessary interview with the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, about a sexual-assault allegation. The questioning, of course, came after an introduction that included the unholy litany of accusations against the current president of the United States.

The Biden interview came a few days after a midnight tweet from the president ridiculing a number of media personalities in cruel ways, including the journalist interviewing Biden. And before that tweet was another from the president, announcing that he would be virtually attending Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral the next morning. During the Mass, Cardinal Timothy Dolan acknowledged the president, which predictably incited some anger and politics in the comments on YouTube. But I saw that over 20,000 people were watching, and couldn't help but pray that miracles were happening: little seeds of encounter with God, even through a screen.

I normally work overtime not to let life -- or even a column -- revolve around tweets, even presidential ones. But I think these two particular ones offer a critical chance for national reflection.

We've had our lives upended in many ways. Coronavirus has become the priority. Even if we are trying to live as normally as possible, the differences -- the kids not being in school, the work meetings via Zoom, the physical masks we wear in a world of too many figurative masks -- expose the reality. Many of us know that things won't be the same as before, even as we begin to emerge from quarantine in some places. And yet, you get the sense that the same-old is about to rear its head again -- that we are going to fall into the same old politics that bring out the worst in so many of us.

That St. Patrick's Mass with so many people tuned in gives me some hope that seeds are being planted. You've got to wonder, though, when a few days later, the president is back behaving badly on Twitter. But miracles can happen. We are desperately in need of some tone-changing.