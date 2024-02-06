Reasons behind college algebra change at Southeast

On Oct. 9, Southeast Missouri State University hosted the Southeast Missouri Regional Math Pathways Symposium attended by area mathematics teachers, high school counselors and Southeast faculty and staff. The symposium was an opportunity for area educators to engage in dialogue to discuss the Math Pathways initiative in Missouri and was one of five offered this fall across the state.

The Math Pathways initiative took hold in 2010 when institutions were challenged to increase the percentage of Missourians 25 to 64 years old holding a quality postsecondary degree to 60 percent by 2025 and to increase college graduates in STEM fields.

Mathematics is often an obstacle toward this goal for many college students, and much discussion has centered around the effectiveness of college algebra. To this end, efforts are now being made under the Math Pathways initiative to identify alternative entry-level mathematics courses to align mathematical concepts appropriate for specific programs of study.

Let me help clarify the current climate around mathematics at the university level. For several years, there has been a statewide taskforce working on minimal student-learning outcomes for multiple mathematics courses. Institutions are welcome to add more outcomes; however, all of these must be included in the appropriate courses. For more information about these student-learning outcomes, you can visit dhe.mo.gov/AAU-Initiatives-MathPathways.php. Some of these courses would be alternatives for students who do not necessarily need as much algebra as college algebra has provided in the past. Some of the courses would return college algebra to its former glory days of a comprehensive, rigorous study of algebra necessary for individuals who want to take a calculus course. Please know a rigorous study of algebra always will be part of the university curriculum.