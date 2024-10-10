Reason to live

What would it take to come together to form some kind of consistent commitment to life in the United States?

When former Vice President Mike Pence recently announced his campaign for the Republican nomination for president, he talked about his commitment to the protection of innocent human life during a town hall on CNN. He's the real deal when it comes to opposing abortion, but his commitment goes beyond that. He talked about adoption, as he frequently did as vice president, and even said he wouldn't stop at paid family leave in efforts to help families flourish. Bravo.

But things changed when the topic moved on to mass shootings. I was grateful Pence talked about the need to take mental health policy seriously. But that wasn't his first response. His initial answer involved expedited executions for mass shooters. When moderator Dana Bash pushed him on that, he insisted it could be a deterrent. Perhaps.

I was in a mall one crazy night in New Jersey some years ago when a shooting incident occurred. Mercifully, the person with the gun didn't kill anyone but himself in the end. But in the press interviews with friends and family that followed the tragedy, it became clear that the young man was depressed. He'd wanted to die.

There's obviously a debate to be had about justice and deterrence. But one of the things that alarmed me about Pence's response was that it takes away from his ability to win people over to the pro-life cause. As a fellow pro-lifer, that might be one of the primary things on my mind as we approach the first anniversary of the end of Roe v. Wade. Pro-lifers believe that human life is a treasure. Religious people see each life as made in the image and likeness of God. We live at a time where so many people seem to not believe their lives have value. How can another's life have value if you don't even think your own does? And isn't it radical — in the tradition of Scripture — to believe that even a murderer's life has value?