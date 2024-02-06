Reagan's example

Simi Valley, Calif.

"I know in my heart that man is good, that what is right will always eventually triumph and there is purpose and worth to each and every life."

Those words from the late President Ronald Reagan appear above where he and his beloved Nancy's earthly remains rest here at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Visiting before the National Review Institute's annual Buckley Prize dinner, I unexpectedly found these words a little jarring. What leading politician believes such things anymore?

At the groundbreaking of the library, Reagan said: "The journey has not just been my own. It seems I've been guided by a force much larger than myself, a force made up of ideas and beliefs about what this country is and what it could be. The story that'll be told ... here is the story not only of a presidency but of a movement -- a determined movement dedicated to the greatness of America and faith in its bedrock traditions; in the essential goodness of its people; in the essential soundness of its institutions; and, yes, faith in our very essence as a nation."

With his typical humor, President Reagan raised a challenge during his farewell address in 1989, emphasizing the importance of family and the choices Americans make daily: "Let me offer lesson No. 1 about America: All great change in America begins at the dinner table. So, tomorrow night in the kitchen I hope the talking begins. And children, if your parents haven't been teaching you what it means to be an American, let 'em know and nail 'em on it. That would be a very American thing to do."

If Americans don't know there is something to cherish and protect and defend and nourish about America, we will lose it.