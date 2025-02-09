Reagan: We’re still living with Jimmy Carter’s failures

Abolish the Department of Education.

Control the Panama Canal.

Defang the mullahs of Iran.

Do those issues sound familiar?

I’m not talking about what’s on Donald Trump’s “to disrupt” list today.

I’m talking about issues my father had to confront in 1980 when he was running for president against Jimmy Carter.

It’s hard to believe, but 44 years later we’re still having problems with the same things — the security of the Panama Canal, the wasteful U.S. education department and the threat of a radicalized and militarily dangerous Iran.

Ronald Reagan did a pretty good job when it came to defeating the Soviet Empire and ending the Cold War.

But he couldn’t reverse the three “gifts” that Carter and his administration left for him when he took office.

My father tried to keep his campaign promise to shut down Carter’s baby, the Department of Education, when it was still in its crib.

He cut its budget and its duties, and in his 1982 State of the Union Address he repeated his promise to dismantle it, but the Democrats running Congress thwarted him.

The argument he and Republicans made — that education is a matter for state and local people to handle — is as sound as it ever was.

But the Republican Party gradually lost interest in getting rid of the education department and the goal was dropped entirely by George W. Bush’s administration.

Today it employs about 4,000 bureaucrats, has an annual budget of $79 billion and spends most of its time handing out “free” federal bucks to schools and universities and managing student loan and student-aid programs.

Needless to say, like every federal agency you can name, it does a lousy job.