Reagan: Vance sends Walz back to the minors

Tim Walz did a lot better than I thought he would in his debate with J.D. Vance on Tuesday night.

Walz didn't knock himself out of the race like Joe Biden. And he flashed some of the human skills and policy smarts that got him elected and re-elected as a congressman and governor by the good people of Minnesota.

But Vance clearly won — throwing the baseball equivalent of a one-hit shutout.

He quickly took charge of the debate and showed the 40 million Americans tuning in he was the smart guy who went to Yale, and Walz was the former high school football coach who used to be a 4th grade teacher and can't be trusted with dates or the First Amendment.

After these big debates, to find out who “won,” I always like to look at the initial reactions.

In the post-game analysis of the Vance-Walz encounter by the TV pundits and reporters, it was obvious to everyone except Rachel Maddow and her Trump-deranged ex-Republican panelists on MSNBC that Walz was simply not in Vance's league.

A lot of people I talked to thought the same thing. In fact, a few said we've got the wrong people at the top of the tickets. It should be Vance and Walz, not Trump and Harris.

Walz is obviously not presidential material, but I agree Vance is. So do Republicans like Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy who were planning to run for the White House in 2028.

In the long run, those wannabe presidents were the biggest losers Tuesday night.

They now all know that in four years they'll have to get in line behind Vance, who, in two hours of prime time, showed the country that he was not the dangerous HillBilly Hitler the liberal media and Democrats have been branding him for two months.

The New York Times and the left-liberals at MSNBC claimed Vance spent the night lying about a bunch of things, which is probably a good sign that he was hitting the right targets.